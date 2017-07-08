It’s probably not something that concerns everybody, but more and more people now want to find out whether a place they’re going to have facilities accessible for wheelchair-bound guests. Google has announced that they will be crowdsourcing information for Google Maps, specifically those regarding accessibility options. While this feature has been around for Maps for a while now, they are now actively asking people for this valuable information and have added all that they have for now in almost seven million places around the world.

When you’re visiting a place or have previously visited it and would like to add accessibility information, then you just open Google Maps on your Android device. Open the main menu and then go to “your contributions”. Go to the “uncover missing info” tab and then sort by “accessibility”. You will then be able to find places around you that have missing information and then start filling them in.

When you yourself need to find out if the place you’re visiting has accessibility options, just look for the place in Google Maps or Search on the Google app. Open the business listing and then go directly to the accessibility section. You can also edit the information by tapping on the “Know what features this place has?” section.

Some of the accessibility features that you can add or edit include: wheelchair-accessible entrances, wheelchair-accessible elevators, wheelchair-accessible seating, and wheelchair-accessible parking. Google also has a guide that you can refer to if you’re not sure how to answer the questions. Now go on and start adding this important information to help people looking for accessibility options.

SOURCE: Google