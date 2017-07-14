Are you already stressed out from all the summer activities that are happening or are about to happen? You probably need a break as early as now and Google understands the need for a spa day or a “pamper me” day at the salon. And now you don’t need to make a phone call or even go to your favorite place’s website to book an appointment. You can now use Google Maps or Google Search to be able to book that much-needed “treat yo self” at the nearest (or even farthest, if you need to escape) pamering place.

To use this new feature, search for your favorite salon or spa either on your Maps app or just on Google Search. If you see the “book” button on the business listing, that means you’ll be able to directly book from there. You can also go to the Reserve with Google site so you can look at their recommendations of the establishment nearest you, in case you didn’t know where to have your nails done or get a massage (or both!)

Google has partnered with several scheduling providers like Genbook, SalonRunner, Rosy, Yocale and WellnessLiving. They promised that this is just the beginning as they are currently working out deals with other services like Booksy, Envision, MyTime, Schedulicity, Setmore, Shore, SimpleSpa, SuperSalon and TimeTrade.

Previously, Google also added booking fitness classes through Maps and Search. These new additions probably mean they will also be adding even more bookable services in the future.

SOURCE: Google