Google Maps is one of the tech giant’s best service offerings in the mobile world today. Without it, we’d be be lost and navigation may leave you more confused than ever. The company has been updating it regularly with the last one allowing people to add more accessibility information, parking saving feature, and real-time location among others. We also heard that it’s being tested out for subway station layouts.

One feature we don’t see on Google Maps is the speed limit but looks like it will be available soon and help in navigation. The Maps for Android Auto received the speed limit starting last year and it will be available on smartphones soon.

Google is releasing the feature but in select places only initially like Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and the San Franscico Bay Area. The service is already being tested and more areas will have it soon.

No information though when the service will be formally launched but it’s good that the company is working on adding the speed limits. Such information are important for any drivers or commuters so you wont have to face any speeding fine just in case you’re a careless fast driver.

