A lot of times when we’re telling our friends we’re on our way, more often than not, we just got out of the shower or we just walked out our front door. But if it’s for situations that are pretty crucial, like helping set up a surprise birthday party or going to a really crucial meeting, it sometimes helps to let people know exactly where we are. The latest update to Google Maps now lets you share your real-time location, only to those you want to share it with.

During those times when you need to let someone know exactly where you are, open your Google Maps and then open the side menu or simply tap the blue dot which indicates your current location. Choose the “share location” option that will come out then choose the specific contacts you want to share the information with. You also get to choose how long you want that person to see your real-time location so that they won’t be able to track you forever (well, unless you need them to).

You can also send your location to the people by copying a link and pasting it on your messaging app of choice. Once people track you, they can see your progress on the map itself. They will be able to see your expected arrival time as well so that, in the case of a surprise party, preparations can be made. You will also be able to see if you’re still sharing your location with someone through an icon above the compass on your map and you can stop sharing it anytime you want.

Google is rolling out this new feature to users globally. You can check if the update has reached you by going to your Google Maps’ Google Play page.

