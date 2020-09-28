In a few days, Google will finally and officially launch the new Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The two are the tech giant’s first 5G phone offerings. They will arrive together with a new Chromecast model and the new-gen Nest Audio smart speaker. Google has been generous the past few weeks when it comes to sharing details and teasers. We have seen several image renders of both Pixel 5G phones. A green version of the Pixel 5 even surfaced.

Definitely, both 5G phones will already run on Android 11 out of the box. They will be affordable with mid-range specs. Colors and prices were leaked already. They have also passed through FCC certification.

We shared with you what we know so far about the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 but we’re expecting more information will be shared until the public launch on September 30. Google’s first 5G phones have surfaced somewhere in Japan. Well, not the hardware but some related information.

Google’s Japanese Twitter account shared details about the Pixel 5. It was a quick video and we gathered it will be all about 5G. The phone will boast of a new design. The tweet has since been removed but screenshots were captured.

The translated message read something like this as per our source: Google Pixel 5, the ultimate 5G-enabled smartphone from Google, is now available for pre-order. Enjoy fast movie downloads and professional-grade photography. 5G experience with the best specs.

Pricing is said to be ¥74,800 which is about $710. That is for the Pixel 5 in Japan and is around the same 629 euro price point in Europe. We can then expect the US price will be around $699.

The Google Pixel 5 is said to come with a 6-inch flexible OLED display, 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR support, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 432 PPI, 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, Gorilla Glass 6 protection, 8MP punch-hole selfie camera, rear fingerprint sensor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. Like the Pixel 4a 5G, it will run a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octacore processor with 5G model. As with previous Pixel phones, this one will use the security module Titan M chip.