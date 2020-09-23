The Google Pixel series will have two new additions–the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G. No need for confirmation as Google itself is sharing some information. We know the duo will be affordable with mid-range specifications. The event has been scheduled for September 30 and we’ll get to see the 5G phones and Chromecast out soon. Colors and prices have been leaked as well. They passed through FCC certification so it’s only a matter of time before the market release.

The Google Pixel 5 is a premium mid-range Android phone. A number of details are being shared but now we have technical data available. The device will definitely offer 5G support. It will come with a 6-inch flexible OLED screen with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, 432 PPI, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The Pixel 5 will only have 90 Hz refresh rate plus HDR support. As with most flagships today, this one also boasts a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The display has a punch-hole for the 8MP selfie camera. There is no on-screen fingerprint sensor but you can find one on the rear. The bezels on top and at the bottom are narrow.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Octacore processor can be found with 5G modem that is ready for sub-6 GHz networks. There’s also 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM plus Google’s security module Titan M chip.

When it comes to imaging, the main camera setup comes with a 12.2MP Sony sensor with dual-pixel phase detection autofocus plus F/1.7 aperture and 77-degree wide field of view. There is both OIS and EIS for image stabilization.

Google is also adding a wide-angle camera with a 107-degree field of view plus 16MP F/2.2 aperture. Google will definitely apply its imaging software that offers excellent camera performance. The main camera setup can capture 4K videos up to 60 FPS or 1080p videos up to 240 FPS. The selfie shooter can do 1080p with 30 fps.

Other features we know are as follows: 4000mAh battery, spectral and flicker sensor, two stereo speakers, three microphones, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band gigabit WLAN, 5G, LTE, and NFC. Expect a single nanoSIM card slot that can also support dual SIM operation. The Pixel 5 will be powered by Android 11. It will come in either Black or Green. The phone will cost 629 euros in Germany.