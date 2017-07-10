Google Home has been available since last year. Actually, it’s hitting a one-year milestone in a few months so we’re expecting a next-gen model will be revealed. Before that happens, we recommend that you get the original version first so you can see for yourself what the fuss is all about. Google is practically giving it away by offering the product for free or part of a special bundle like this one: Chromecast plus Google Home.

The Google Home with Chromecast Video Bundle is now $99 when it should be $129 plus $35. This offer is now on the Official Google Store on eBay. The product listing shows that 3,752 units have been sold already. The 39% discount is a great deal no wonder thousands of people have already availed of the special offer.

The bundle only ships in the United States. It’s the same hands-free smart speaker that brings the Google Assistant powers to your home. It appears that Google is doing double-time in making the device available to more people not only in the United States but also in other regions like France and Canada.

In the past few months, the company also added important updates to Google Home like normal Bluetooth speaker function, multi-user support in the UK, French language support, GE/LG/Whirlpool integration, and the ability to phone home.

VIA: Ebay