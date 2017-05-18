If you’re still on the fence about whether Google Home will be a great buy for a home like yours that has many smart appliances, the announcement from Google I/O today should finally convince you. Whereas the smart speaker was connected only to small brands before, now you have three major brands integrating their various appliances with support for Google Assistant. GE, LG, and Whirlpool smart appliances can now be connected to the Google Home speaker you’ll be buying soon enough.

GE Appliances says it’s one of the first major appliance manufacturers to have their full suite connected to Google Assistant. Using their Geneva Home skill, users can ask Google to connect to it in order to do things like make hot water, set the oven timer, ask if the dishes are clean, and other things. The command has to go something like, “OK Google, ask Geneva Home to preheat the oven to 350 degrees.”

Meanwhile, over at LG, their Signature home appliances are the first in the lineup to be integrated with Google Assistant and Google Home. This includes the LG Signature Washing Machine, InstaView Refrigerator, air conditioner, and air purifier among others. Some other connected appliances under the LG brand like the LG Hom-Bot Turbo+ and LG smart air conditioner will also get the integration. They plan to add more products later on.

Lastly, Whirlpool is another brand that is introducing the integration to more than 20 of their Jenn-Air and Whirlpool brands which includes ovens and ranges, microwaves, refrigerators, dishwashers, etc. Users will be able to “talk” to these appliances using their Google Home smart speaker and let Google Assistant do all the “work”.

SOURCES: GE, LG, Whirlpool