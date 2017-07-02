While Google Home has always been presented as a smart speaker, one thing that it couldn’t do is to function as a regular Bluetooth speaker, where you could connect your phone and stream your music to it. But it seems like that deficiency is now being fixed with the latest software update for the device. You will now be able to play music from whatever source you want to, as long as it has Bluetooth connection of course.

Previously, if you wanted to play music on your Google Home speaker/s, you would have to cast your device it to the device, but not all apps and devices have that casting option. Now, once you receive the update, you can connect your device to Google Home through Bluetooth, and play music from any app you want to. It’s the most basic thing a Bluetooth speaker can do and yes it finally is functional in one of the more “advanced” smart speakers in the market.

Once your Google Home software has been updated, just to to the Device settings in the companion app found on your smartphone. You can set it up from there and just enjoy having your music or your podcasts or the audio of a video you’re watching, play on your Google Home.

The battle of the smart speakers is heating up with Google Home, Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo devices, and of course the recently introduced Apple HomePod. It’s still early days to see who is the current market leader, but exciting times are probably ahead.

VIA: Phandroid