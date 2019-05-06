If you are subscribed to Google Fi (formerly Project Fi) and are using the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, you may want to check your account. Some consumers have been complaining of being charged for the full price of the mobile phone. This happens even after opting for financing. The information was shared over on Reddit, as well as, the Google Fi help section. There appears to be an issue of erroneous charging but we’re positive Google will refund them back.

The Google Fi Community Manager named Kelly shared posted a quick statement saying:

Hi everyone,

There is currently an issue where users who purchased a device from fi.google.com are now getting charged the full price of their device after selecting the financing option.

Our team is aware of the issue and is actively working on a fix. I will continue to update this thread as more information is available.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

The tech giant is aware of the issue. That’s good news because at least Google will now start working on a fix. A minor update should be released as a quick fix to this inconvenience.

An over-charging on your account or credit seems like a small problem. One can still receive a refund as expected.

The problem is only for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL on Google Fi. We don’t think other smartphones also have this problem.

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are sold with half price off as Google Fi turned 3. Pixel 3 devices didn’t sell much the past quarter. Prices are now discounted in Europe and the US.

The Pixel 3 line has been seeing some changes the past few weeks including the AI allowing Photobooth mode for auto selfie photography. It already received the Android Q beta. The Google Fi MVNO isn’t the only one selling the Pixel 3 smartphones. T-Mobile also carries the Pixel 3 series.