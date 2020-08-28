The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is the company’s third foldable phone offering. It was thought to be the Galaxy Fold 2 but the South Korean tech giant decided to call it the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Much has been said about this device even before it was officially launched. We have seen a number of leaks and renders. We haven’t gotten our hands on one but we will soon. Samsung will be having another Unpacked event for the foldable device. This event that will be held on September 1, Tuesday, 10 AM (ET), will focus on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

There is more to learn about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2. A Galaxy Z Fold commercial was leaked recently where Samsung’s Flex Mode was demoed. The phone will roll out soon. We also saw it being shown off by Des of T-Mobile.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now official and looks the same but better with a number of improvements. The phone’s screen was already compared with the Galaxy Fold’s. First impressions were shared by South Korean boy band BTS.

Sources are now saying the new foldable phone will be more affordable. By affordable we mean price is lower than its predecessor at 1799 GBP which is about $2,377 in the United States. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G comes with more advanced features including a larger front display and better foldable screen plus 5G connectivity.

The second-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now listed on Samsung UK’s website in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze which is the brand’s latest signature color. It will only be ready with 256GB and no microSD card slot.

At the moment, it’s being compared with the Microsoft Surface Duo which could be a potential rival. The two are different in many ways. Mainly, the display technologies used by the two are different but their functions are somewhat similar both being hybrid smartphone-tablets.