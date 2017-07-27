Samsung is going to announce the new Galaxy Note 8 next month. It’s been confirmed already by the company’s CEO for August 23 as the latest Unpacked Event happening in New York. It will be held in less than a month and we’re actually excited to know if it will indeed have ISOCELL dual cameras and a rear fingerprint sensor.

We’ve featured this upcoming phablet a number of times already and most of them are just leaks and early renders. That’s how it is in gadget town and we don’t think it will ever change soon.

The latest information we’ve got about the Note 8 are related to its Australian launch. After the August 23 announcement in the United States, pre-order is expected to open on August 25 Down Under. There’s no detail yet on exact release but there’s already a mention of a new screen replacement program. It may be too early to know but Samsung is said to be offering this free replacement for the Note 8 at no extra costs within 12 months of purchase or at least until October 2018.

Samsung Australia is expected to launch the ‘Screen Assure’ program where phone owners can avail of a replacement if needed only from a registered stockist. The list also tells us where the Australians can actually buy the new Galaxy Note 8: Betta Electrical, Bing Lee, Dorsett Retail, Gedd!t, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, J R Duty Free, Nuance, Officeworks, Qantas Q Store, Radio Rentals, Retravision stores, RT Edwards RTE, The Good Guys, Woolworths and Big W stores. The phone will also be available from all major mobile networks in the country, as well as, straight from Samsung.

There is no pricing detail yet but the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be priced at $1,500 AUD which is around $1,202 in the US.

VIA: Ausdroid