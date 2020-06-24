Another Galaxy phone is about to be unveiled. A Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is said to have received Bluetooth SIG certification recently. The phone is a budget-friendly device that features a removable battery and only 1GB RAM. Some of you may no longer care about low-cost smartphones but this one still has a market. There is still a demand for cheap devices that can do decent jobs. It will be the most affordable phone offering from the South Korean tech giant today.

If you may remember, a Galaxy A budget phone with removable battery was sighted on Geekbench last week, listed as the Samsung SM-A013F. It could be the removable battery phone as an earlier leak suggested.

The Galaxy A01e could also be the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core according to a Bluetooth SIG listing. The SM-A013F_DS and Galaxy A01 Core were mentioned there. The Galaxy A01 Core could be the final and official product name. The SM-A013F_DS could be just one carrier or regional variant.

We’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy A01 Core will only be an entry-level Android phone. We find it interesting it will already come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and MT6739 SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is expected to join other Galaxy A Android phones introduced recently. We remember the Galaxy A51, Galaxy A31, Samsung Galaxy A71, and Samsung Galaxy A21s in Germany. Other Galaxy A phones may get wireless charging from Samsung but we highly doubt the Galaxy A01 Core will. Its specs are really entry-level.