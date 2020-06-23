Before the attention is focused on the Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2, let’s take a look at some of the mid-range phones from Samsung. One of the more popular models from the Galaxy A line is the Galaxy A51. Over a month ago, it was named as the top-selling phone in Q1 of 2020. A teardown video revealed the device is now easy to get through to the screen. In the United States, the phone was made available on Amazon and Samsung’s official website. It’s also sold via AT&T and Xfinity Mobile.

Together with the Galaxy A71, it was promised to be coming to the US. The mid-range smartphone was actually officially announced earlier this year but we already knew about it late in 2019. The phone is ready with quad rear cameras.

This week, we’re seeing the unlocked variant of the Samsung Galaxy A51 up for purchase in the United States. The phone is also now available in two new colors: Prism Crush White and Prism Crush Blue. The two join the regular Prism Crush Black. You can buy the Galaxy A51 from Samsung USA’s online store.

The phone can be enrolled in the Samsung Premium Care program. Those who already purchased the Galaxy A51 before can still join the program for $3.99 a month. The program offers 24/7 personal support, the ability to order a replacement phone, accidental damage and mechanical breakdown coverage, and repairs. Samsung guarantees only original parts will be used.

If you’re interested in the Samsung Galaxy A51 Unlocked model, you’ll need to drop $399.99. A $75 instant discount (limited time only) can be available too so you’ll only need to spend $324.99. Note that the new color options are now available from any carrier or network. Only Samsung USA sells them.