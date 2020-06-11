Wireless charging has been a dedicated feature for Samsung Galaxy S and Note series flagships. It is however expected to become a little more common as sources familiar to the matter confirm that Samsung is planning to introduce wireless charging support to phones in the Galaxy A series. According to sources, the decision is taken to strengthen the mid-range smartphones considering the flagship sales have taken a beating due to COVID-19.

According to a report published by The Elec, Samsung will expand wireless charging to its more affordable and better selling Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70 smartphones. The feature will allegedly roll out with the 2021 phone models, which will launch in Q4 2020.

Why the wireless charging feature to the Galaxy A series? Samsung’s decision to bring wireless charging to mid-range sellers can be seen as a straight competition to iPhone SE, which comes with wireless charging support. Also, the Galaxy A series handsets are one of the best selling phones with customers who want top-notch features but do not wish to spend on flagships. With wireless charging support Samsung could probably see a surge in sales of the said devices.

Reportedly, Samsung is in negotiation with Hansol Technics, Amotech and Chemtronics to provide wireless charging modules at the lowest per-unit cost for the Galaxy A series phones. All three already provide wireless charging modules to Samsung. While Honsol supplies modules for Galaxy S20 Ultra; Amotech provides them for Galaxy S20 Plus; and Chemtronics supplies the same for Galaxy S20.