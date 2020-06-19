The Samsung Galaxy A21s first appeared in May as renders were revealed. The budget phone rolled out with a bigger 5000mAh battery and 48MP quad rear cam. It was recently made available in India and looks like it’s about to be sold in Germany. The phone has been sighted for reservation and it’s available today, June 19. It can be purchased from select retail and online stores in the country. After this, we’re expecting other countries will receive the mid-range phone.

In Netherlands, the phone is sold for 209 euros. The price in Germany is the same. We find this model interesting because there is no Galaxy A21 yet.

It’s considered a variant of an unannounced phone. Samsung is still set to introduce the Galaxy A21 although we have no idea when exactly. Perhaps late this summer.

Samsung’s latest budget-friendly phone is available in three colors: White, Blue, and Black. It comes with a large 6.5-inch PLS TFT LCD screen, 3GB of RAM, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The 32GB onboard storage may not be enough but good thing there is a microSD card slot. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor. 4GB RAM/32GB and 6GB RAM/64GB variants are also available.

The phone has an Infinity-O display with 1600 by 720-pixel resolution. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. There is no under-display camera yet.

The 5000mAh battery is impressive and it even supports 15W fast charging. When it comes to the imaging department, there is the dual 48MP plus 2MP macro shooter.