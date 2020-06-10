Apart from the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2, the South Korean tech giant is also working on a new budget smartphone. The company always comes up with affordable and mid-range devices. What’s new is that a budget phone with a removable battery may be introduced soon. The information is according to a benchmark that was sighted recently. It seems there is a move to bring back phones with removable batts and Samsung may just be ahead of the other brands.

Reaching Geekbench is a mysterious phone with a removable battery. It is only known with model number SM-A013F. SM refers to Samsung while the ‘A’ always refers to Galaxy A Series. Actually, we already featured this SM-A013F last week and we noted it could be the Galaxy A01e.

The upcoming affordable smartphone is listed with a MediaTek MT6739 processor and only 1GB of RAM. That is low-spec but may be good enough as a secondary phone or something for the kids. The chipset is cheap yet effective with its IMG GE8100 graphics chip (570Hz max) and up to 1.5GHz four Cortex-A53 CPU Cores.

This Samsung Galaxy A budget smartphone will be priced low. That is certain but this one could still be cheaper if indeed a removable batt will be implemented. This could be a new Galaxy A phone with a twist—one that has no permanent battery.

As per our earlier feature, the upcoming Galaxy A phone will come with a 3000mAh battery and 16GB or 32GB of storage. The 1GB RAM is too low so we’re hoping for at least 2GB. We highly doubt Samsung will include this phone at the online-only Unpacked event happening in August.