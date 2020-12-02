Google continues to improve on the Wear OS platform. From Android Wear to Wear OS, the tech giant’s very own wearable project has since grown into a reliable platform. in March 2018, it was formally renamed to Wear OS. It was soon made available to a number of wearable devices from different brands like LG, Hublot, OPPO, Suunto, Mobvoi, and Fossil. The latter is actually a bigger group of a number of watch brands like Misfit, Skagen, Kate Spade, Emporio Armani, Marc Jacobs, and DKNY.

With its new name, Wear OS isn’t widely available yet. We mentioned a few like the TAG Heuer Connected Watch Golf Edition, Hublot Big Bang e, Fossil Gen 5, SUUNTO 7, Diesel On X Mad Dog Jones Fadelite, and the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 among others. More will be introduced as the Fossil Group is expected to release the Wear OS H-MR2 update.

This particular wearable update is known as the Wear OS H-MR2. This brings battery and performance improvements. The same update will be ready for smartwatches from the Fossil Group just before 2020 ends.

Fossil has not made any official announcement but a list appeared on reddit. These watches are said to be the lucky ones: Emporio Armani Smartwatch 3, Skagen Falster 3, Diesel Axial, and the Fossil Gen 5 series. To review, the Wear OS H-MR2 update delivers major performance enhancements. Your Wear OS smartwatch can be faster by 20%.

Other changes and improvements include setting screen off time limit, increase in tile limit, new screen brightness layout, and turning off the gesture for Long Press Power Button to enableGoogle Assistant. You may also notice improved LTE support, simplified pairing process, easier management of workouts and watch modes, handwashing timer, and a redesigned Weather Tile.