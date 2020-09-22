This September, Mobvoi has already dropped two new devices: the TicWatch GTX and the TicPods 2 Pro+ with TicPods 2 Pro+. The first one is an inexpensive smartwatch with plenty of features while the other one is a pair of earbuds coming with a better case and independent connections. A new one is expected to arrive in the form of the TicWatch Pro 3. The latter has been leaked on Amazon UK recently. It is said to feature a Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset and a dual-layer display.

In a few days, Mobvoi will be launching the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. The new smartphone will be lighter, thinner, and stronger. It will also #GoBeyondLimits (Go Beyond Limits). A waitlist has been shared HERE.

The new TicWatch Pro 3 GPS follows the TicWatch GTX. The GTX is affordable but many people may not be satisfied with the features especially it doesn’t run on Wear OS–just Realtime OS. As for the new TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, this one is powered by Wear OS. That is good news for those who want their wearables to be based on Android.

Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is said to arrive with a dual-screen feature that will result in longer battery life. The Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset is certain. We’re also expecting 8GB of storage, 1GB of RAM, 595mAh battery, and an Sp02 sensor for blood oxygen tracking.

According to a previous leak, the smartwatch will come with a 1.4-inch retina AMOLED display, 454 x 454 resolution, and TN screen. Special TicWatch features include TicHearing, TicPulse accurate heart rate monitoring (24/7), TicBreathe, TicOxygen, and TicExercise with different exercise modes like Trail Running, Pool Swimming, Indoor Cycling, Cycling, Indoor Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Run, Gymnastics, Mountain Climbing, Yoga, Elliptical Machine, and Rowing Machine.