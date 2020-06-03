The leaked Hublot luxury smartwatch is finally official. The luxury brand also under LVMH has been announced after dropping by the FCC. This isn’t the first Big Bang watch. We’ve previously seen the Big Bang Referee. The watch series which started in 2005 has since proven Swiss watchmaking still matters in this millennium. The first Big Bang connected watch released in 2018 needs a follow-up and so here is the Big Bang e–ready to make an impression with its classic yet luxurious design and the latest in digital innovation.

The watch embodies the brand’s Art of Fusion ethos of innovation and tradition. As with all Hublot timepieces, this one is also made from premium materials and then loaded with the latest in digital tech. It uses all of the iconic Big Bang codes Hublot fans have grown to love.

The Hublot Big Bang e offers both sophistication and advanced technology as described. Hublot has been known in the watchmaking industry for its precision and codes that make it easily recognizable. The watch is made from premium materials like titanium or black ceramic. It makes use of “sandwich” construction invented by Hublot.

The smartwatch looks like a classic Hublot watch but is “hi-tech” in the sense that it comes with a digital AMOLED touchscreen under that scratchproof sapphire crystal display. It features a classic rotary crown with an integrated pusher. It activates controls for the electronic module.

Thsi one boasts an analog function called “Time Only” when you just want to use the watch to check time. It offers a Perpetual Calendar and another GMT time zone. The watch is still water-resistant (30m depth).

The Hublot Big Bang e runs on Wear OS by Google. You can customize your wearable experience by loading apps that you can use. Take advantage of the Google Assistant and Google Pay for convenience. A few swipes on the screen will show useful information like messages, alerts, and notifications.

Hublot will release different special dials designed by storytelling artist Marc Ferrero. You can choose from different options that are also based on different colors: All White, Happy Yellow, Orange Dynamite, Magic Blue, All White, Rainbow Spirit, Black Magic, and Lucky Green. Watch out every hour as the watch will also show a quick animation on the screen.

Hublot will sell the Big Bang e smartwatch online on its company website. In China, the watch will be available on the WeChat network. The price tag reads $5,200 for the Titanium 42mm model (5100 EUR, 4300 GBD).