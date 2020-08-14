Some may say the smartwatch game won’t expand further but there is still a market for wearables. It’s not stuck. It’s just constantly improving. More OEMs will come up with more wearable device models while wearable platform developers need to work on improvements to their software. The most popular wearable OS these days is Wear OS. Formerly known as Android Wear, this is Google’s very own you can see it running on some of the nicest-looking smartwatches available in the market today.

Wear OS by Google is helpful as it encourages people to connect with what’s more important. It also teaches us to lead more active and healthier lives. Timely information can be viewed on your wrist with this wearable platform.

Google has been working on improvements that we may be able to experience next fall with the next OS update. Expect faster and more powerful performance, as well as, more efficiency with the apps.

The Google devs have worked on simplifying the pairing process. With the update, you will notice SysUI and CPU core improvements like faster by 20%. Wear OS will also take advantage of LTE connectivity. With the arrival of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+ SoCs, Wear OS will be even faster than ever.

Wearables are best for fitness tracking. It also comes with hands-free timers. Wear OS by Google has introduced a handwashing timer so users can know when how long they should wash their hands as part of good hygiene. It’s actually a good tech response to COVID-19.

Wear OS by Google will be adding a new weather experience. Weather alerts and an hourly breakdown will be added later this year to wearables from different OEMs like Xiaomi, Suunto, and OPPO among others. Google has also started to work on Android 11 integrations for wearables. This means more apps will be able to work more seamlessly with Android 11 features.