Fossil has always been a name known for its watches. The company actually also has other watch brands that have ventured into the smartwatch game as well. Over a week ago, we mentioned the Fossil Gen 5 model would receive major updates with new wellness and health features. The day has come as the changes are now ready for the Fossil smartwatch and even some models from Michael Kors. Wear OS brings new features and enhancements to the wearable device.

Fossil has been working on a “Tech For Real Life” plan. It looks like the company is on its way to realizing its goals with Wear OS. An enhanced wearable experience can be made each day with the new features and improvements.

The Wear OS update delivers changes to the Phone app. It adds sleep tracking, cardio fitness tracking, and an optimized activity tracker. You may also notice a new look for the watch and features for battery modes.

The Wellness app offers tracking of fitness data like calories, step, distance, pace, and heart rate among others. Sleep tracking has been added so you can monitor sleep and reach your sleep goals. The update also adds VO2 max measurements to the Fossil Gen 5. It allows you to measure overall cardiorespiratory health. It tells you more about your fitness improvements and current health status.

The update delivers new battery mode and custom profiles. You can choose the Extended Mode so that battery can last up to 24 hours. The Custom Mode allows you to save and enable a profile depending on a scenario that you will set. This lets you have quick access to apps and features you regularly use with only a few clicks.

A new Phone tile has been added so you can access a specific contact to call. The quick dialing feature can be helpful especially for those living a busy lifestyle. You can also receive calls even without having to access your phone.

If you own a Fossil Gen 5, wait to receive the update on your watch. You can also check the Settings app and see if it’s already available. It should be ready anytime soon.