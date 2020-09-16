Believe it or not, the wearables market grew last second quarter (Q2 2020). The main reason was that prices went down. It makes sense since more people around the world were forced to stay home due to the pandemic. We’ve been featuring a number of new smartwatches and fitness trackers here. The most recent one was the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium watch. Huawei also launched new smartwatches last week. A number of older watches like the SUUNTO 7 and older Fitbit wearables received Wear OS updates and new health features.

The latest we have is the Diesel DT2023. It follows the Diesel On Fadelite Wear OS smartwatch announced at CES 2020 back in January. We know the brand DIESEL but it’s not as active in the wearable market. Before the last product, we only remember the Diesel Full Guard 2.5 with Wear OS rolling out but that was back in 2018.

The new Diesel DT2023 is a special On x MDJ limited-edition Fadelite Smartwatch and strap set. It’s listed on Diesel UK with a £279.00 price tag. That’s about $360 in the United States. What’s striking is the translucent band that reminds us of the popular Swatch watches released in the ’90s.

Designed by digital artist Mad Dog Jones, the watch is offered in a limited-edition set. The 43mm Fadelite smartwatch comes with an interchangeable clear TPU and multicolor straps. Diesel even offers a special cleaning cloth.

The new Diesel smartwatch is compatible with Android or iOS phones as made possible by Wear OS by Google. It works with wearables running at least Android 6.0 or iOS 10. The device features built-in GPS, a swim-proof design, heart rate and activity tracking, Google Pay, Google Fit, and Google Assistant.

As with most smartwatches, it offers lifestyle features that let you manage your calendar, download third-party apps, customize the watch face, control music, and receive alerts and smartphone notifications. In Extended Mode, the watch’s battery can last for days. Buy the DIESEL DT2023 On x MDJ Limited-edition Fadelite Smartwatch and Strap Set from HERE.