Fortnite on Android is a reality we’ve all been waiting to happen. We learned it was set to launch soon but might not be through the Play Store. True enough, Epic Games decided to release the phone through its own website and not from any fake site. Fortnite Mobile for Android was leaked before the Note 9 announcement so Samsung Galaxy owners got excited. You see, the game rolled out first for the Note 9 and Tab S4 owners. Their advance access was exclusive for some time before other devices receive the game.

Fortnite Android beta for other devices was soon ready from Epic Games just a few days after the Note 9 and Tab S4 release. To remind the rest of the gaming community, Fortnite Battle Royale is NOT available in the Google Play Store.

We don’t think Epic Games will change its decision despite the issues raised. Hackers are believed to be able to add malware to a Fortnite Android installer which may then cause further problems. So again, DO NOT download the game from any website other than epicgames.com.

Even if Fortnite was blocked on in-store demos and more problems arise, there won’t be any change especially since Epic Games is making a lot of money. The last milestone was 15 million downloads and the company doesn’t have to give a portion of the revenue to Google.

Fortnite cross-platform play was also made possible and now we’re learning more devices can finally run the game. Epic Games has listed all Android phones that can now run Fortnite.

See if your phone is listed below:

• Asus. ASUS ROG Phone, Zenfone 4 Pro, 5Z, and Zenfone V

• Essential. PH-1

• Google. Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL

• HTC. 10, U Ultra, U11/ U11+, U12+

• Huawei. Honor 10, Honor Play, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate RS, Nova 3, P20, Pro, V10

• LG. LG G5, G6, G7 ThinQ, V20, V30 / V30+

• Lenovo. Moto Z/Z Droid, Moto Z2 Force

• Nokia. Nokia 8

• OnePlus. OnePlus 5, 5T, 6

• Razer. Razer Phone

• Samsung. Samsung Galaxy S7,S7 Edge, S8, S8+, S9, S9+, Galaxy Note 8, Note 9, Galaxy Tab S3, and Tab S4

• Sony. Xperia XZ, XZ Premium, Xzs, XZ1, XZ1 Compact, XZ2, XZ2 Premium, XZ2 Compact, XZ3

• Xiaomi. Blackshark, Mi 5, 5S, 5S Plus, 6, 6 Plus, Mi 8,8 Explorer, 8SE, Xiaomi Mi Mix, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2

• ZTE. Axon 7, 7s, Axon M, Nubia, Z17, Z17s, Nubia Z11

Download Fornite directly from the Fortnite site.

VIA: SlashGear