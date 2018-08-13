No need to wait that long because Fortnite is coming. The game which has been around for the iOS is now on Android but it’s initially exclusive to Samsung Galaxy devices. The exclusivity won’t be one whole month as earlier suggested but just a few days since the game has started to roll out for other devices. It’s not the final version but Fortnite Beta on Android is enough for you to experience the popular Battle Royale that is, unfortunately, skipping the Play Store.

We knew Fortnite was set to launch soon but it might not be through Play Store. It’s certainly not from any fake site either. Before the Galaxy Note 9’s official unveiling, a Fortnite Mobile for Android video was leaked.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 owners got advance access but the game is now available for everyone. Epic Games is rolling out Fortnite directly from its website. You may not download it from anywhere–not even the Play Store. Beware of fake sites and fake apps because there are a bunch of them.

Get the game from Epic Games website by signing up and then waiting for the invite to be sent to you. You may need to wait a bit for the link. Note that not all Android phones may run the game perfectly because of system requirements.

For Samsung device owners, Fortnite will only run on the new Galaxy Note 9, Tab S4, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S8, S9, and Galaxy Tab S3. The Pixel and Pixel XL phones plus the Nokia 8, Essential Phone, and the Razer Phone can also run the game smoothly. Other models from ZTE, Xiaomi, ASUS, LG, and Huawei can also run Fornite.

