It’s been over a month now since Fortnite has hit Android. It first reached the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy Tab S4 units before the game reached other Android devices. Those who got the advance access enjoyed the Beta version but Epic Games still needs to make adjustments if it wants more consumers. The more players being served the more money can be generated. It’s plain mobile business but since the game isn’t available in the Google Play Store, the developers must ensure the public will be able to get the game on their devices.

The Fortnite Android installer can be downloaded from a website. The idea should be simple but it’s not. Any hacker can add malware so consumers are put at risk.

Fortnite can be played on a smartphone or computer or an Xbox One or a

Nintendo Switch. There are some restrictions like being blocked by in-store demos. More problems arise so we have to be extra careful especially since the game has already reached 15M downloads. You see, the more downloads, the more complaints.

Other platforms like the Sony PS4 may be able to enjoy Fortnite. Then there’s also the Nintendo Switch or Xbox One. An update brings support for these gaming consoles so you can play Fortnite across different platforms.

You can save your Battle Pass progress and gameplay and collection of cosmetics and save them for future use. This means a cross-play functionality for every game we know.

