The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is launching today and with it is one of the more popular games on mobile today that haven’t hit the Android platform. We’ve been waiting for Fortnite and it’s now ready exclusively on the latest premium flagship phone by the South Korean tech giant. Epic Games is releasing Fortnite on Android albeit only in beta. Lucky recipients are those who will buy the new Note. This special advance access is exclusive for all Note 9 early adopters.

Fortnite beta on Android will be available for Galaxy device owners. That’s right. It won’t be just the Note 9 users but also those who own a Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9 and S9+, Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy Tab S3, and the new Galaxy Tab S4.

Advance access is ready beginning today. Feel free to check the Samsung Game Launcher app to see if it’s there. Install as soon as you see it and start playing now.

If you’re done downloading the game, expect to also receive a Fortnite Galaxy skin (see image above) only for Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Note 9 users. If you pre-order for a Note 9 starting tomorrow, August 9, to August 23, you may also choose to get a pair of AKG noise-canceling headphones or 15,000 V-bucks. You can have the two if you want but for a sweet price of $99.