We can’t believe we have to say this again but Fortnite Battle Royale won’t be available in the Play Store. It’s not Google’s decision but Epic Games’. Such strategy somehow gives that feeling of exclusivity but then again, it was made exclusive first for some Samsung Galaxy owners aka those Note 9 early adopters. Earlier today, we shared with you the news that the popular game will soon be available on select Android devices from the following brands: Huawei, Sony, Xiaomi, ASUS, LG, Nokia, and ZTE. The Razer Phone can also run Fortnite.

Fortnite has been set to launch but might not through the Play Store. It’s not from any fake site but only from Epic Games. Don’t just trust the first link or ad you see. Head on to epicgames.com. The game is still on Android Beta but you are free to download and play.

If you see Battle Royale in the Play Store, it’s probably fake. Google wants to remind the Android community that it won’t carry the official game. Don’t be surprised if you see this prompt: Fortnite Battle Royal by Epic Games, Inc is not available on Google Play.

There may be fake and malicious versions of the game so don’t just download from anywhere. Only get Fortnite from the official Epic Games website. If you wish to download, get the APK straight from the website. Sign up first and you will receive an official link.

VIA: The Verge