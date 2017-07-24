Over the past few months, the Essential Phone was sighted, teased, unveiled, promised, shown off, spotted in the wild, and also missed a deadline. The new smartphone by the Father of Android Andy Rubin has been listed for pre-order but unfortunately, it’s not yet available. The supposed end of June rollout date has passed and there is no Essential Phone in sight.

We said earlier that missing a deadline by any brand is not uncommon especially in the mobile industry but it’s Rubin introducing the product. This guy was responsible for Android so we took notice of the mishap. We have no idea how many did place their pre-orders for the device but we believe the $699 price is okay. It’s not as expensive as the Samsung Galaxy S8. Specs are not as impressive but making this phone different is the 360-degree personal camera. There’s also the magnetic connector idea that will keep the device always updated with future add-ons.

June has passed and July is ending soon but there’s no Essential Phone yet. We can’t say we’re happy that only one mobile carrier will exclusively offer the device but, at least, we know it will be available unlocked and SIM-free. That is good enough since you can use SIM cards from other networks.

The delay should be acceptable but now we’re just curious as to what is happening since two top executives left the company. The Head of Communications Andy Fouché and VP of Marketing Brian Wallace are out of Essential.

Customers are not exactly left in the dark as Rubin sent out a message to them saying, “We’ve been hard at work getting everything ready and the good news is that we’re not going through certification and testing with multiple US and international carriers. You might be getting impatient to get your hands on your new Essential Phone (and I’m also impatient to get it to you!) but rest assured that you will have a device in your hands in a few weeks.”

That’s good enough but not exactly reassuring because there’s the “might” and “a few weeks” are kind of vague. That means August already but can still extend to the next few months. We’re just hoping the Essential Phone will be out next month already. We can’t wait.

