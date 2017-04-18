Andy Rubin is expected to make another significant mark in the mobile community. He’s definitely the guy that started Android but he left Google in 2014 to help tech startups and now is ready to introduce a new smartphone known this early as the Essential phone. Before this product is released, Rubin and his new company have been through a lot. We said he would make a comeback in the smartphone industry and earlier this year, we reported his team was already working on the Essential phone. We don’t know what really happened but sadly, Software backed out of a mult-million dollar investment on Andy Rubin’s startup.

That seemed to be not a big problem because Rubin was seen showing off the corners of the almost bezel-less Essentials phone a few weeks ago. We’ve sighted a USPTO filing and a few glimpse of the phone and now we’ve got more information as sighted on a benchmark site. GFXBench is one good source and listed on a page are a few details.

The specs are for the Essential FIH-PM1. It appears to be a premium smartphone with the high-end components like a 2.2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM, 12MP rear camera, 4K video recording, 8MP front-facing selfie shooter, and a 2560 × 1312 pixel resolution. What’s weird is the listed display size which is 18-inches. It could be a typo because we’re only expecting a 5.5-inch display. The 18 could pertain to the ratio which could be 18:9 just like the LG G6.

Storage is also small at only 16GB so we’re not sure if this so-called Essential phone is something to be excited about. But wait, is this really a smartphone or is it just a new display?

