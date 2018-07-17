More Wear OS devices are coming your way. Ever since Android Wear was renamed to “Wear OS by Google” a few months ago, we’ve been curious as to what OEMs will be introducing smartwatches running the platform. The Wear OS by Google Developer Preview rolled out officially but a bug caused some phone lags on watches. It’s been updated since and we’ve featured a few models including those from Skagen, LG, Qualcomm, Huawei, and Samsung. Some of them are still in the works while previous models are slowly being upgraded to Wear OS from Android Wear.

There’s not much difference between Android Wear and Wear OS but definitely, the rebranded wearable version has more features like enhanced battery saver, Actions on Google, and more Google Assistant functions. In the coming months, expect Wear OS smartwatches from LG, Samsung, and Qualcomm.

A number of models are already available: Skagen Falster, LG Watch Timepiece hybrid, TicWatch Pro, Snapdragon Wear 2500, and the Marc Jacobs Riley Wear OS Smartwatch. We’re not sure about the Huawei Watch 2 2018 but it may be announced soon. We’re also looking forward to that Pixel smartwatch with Wear OS but we don’t know when exactly.

Emporio Armani is joining the game early with a new Wear OS smartwatch named as the Emporio Armani Connected 2018. This isn’t the first smartwatch from the Italian fashion house. We remember the Emporio Armani Connected released in 2016. The new smartwatch now boasts GPS tracking, NFC for Google Pay, and a heart rate tracker. The latter is ideal for exercising and workouts so you don’t only have a stylish smartwatch but you also have one that lets you do more.

The new generation Emporio Armani Connected runs on Wear OS. It doesn’t just work with Android phones (from Android 4.4) but also on iPhones powered by at least iOS 9.3. There’s built-in Google Assistant so you can ask questions and control other smart devices from your wrist. The device is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor.

The Wear OS-running Emporio Armani Connected 2018 is a waterproof smartwatch so you can even wear it while swimming. It can take sweat especially when you’re running. The watch’s case is set in stainless steel. You can choose from either the leather or mono-link bracelet. The lug width is 20mm while the case measures 43 x 49mm.

Emporio Armani Connected 2018 will be available in key markets with a $295 to $395 price tag (£329 and AU$400). The release will happen before this month of July ends.

VIA: TechRadar