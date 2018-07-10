We’ve been hearing about the Ticwatch line since last year. Even before a new model hit Kickstarter in July 2017, we saw the Ticwatch 2 and once thought it was the perfect active smartwatch. It was even sold for a good deal. Exactly a year ago, the Ticwatch S & E went live on the crowd-sourcing site a few months later. And then just last May, we learned about the Ticwatch Pro Wear OS. We knew it was only a matter of time before a new Ticwatch wearable device is announced.

The group behind TicWatch is launching the new TicWatch Pro that boasts Layered Display technology. This one allows up to a whole month of standard usage on a single full charge. The new watch is from Mobvoi Inc. which is an AI company supported by Volkswagen and Google.

The TicWatch Pro can now be availed on Amazon with a $249.99 price tag. Instead of TicWatch Pro OS, this one runs on Wear OS by Google. More than the features, we’re interested in the battery life of the smartwatch. Wearables are common but the battery is always a question.

The brand’s Layered Display technology is described as innovative but the patent is still pending. It enables lower power consumption as the tech allows the watch owner to switch between FSTN LCD display and an OLED display.

Mobvoi designed the TicWatch Pro premium smartwatch. As described, the device “greatly resolves the battery life issues which have been inherent in smartwatches” according to CEO and Co-Founder Zhifei Li. He further shared, “Our approach has been to innovate with the screen, radically reducing battery consumption. Ultimately, TicWatch Pro is our flagship smartwatch designed to further our mission of bringing anyone and everyone access to affordable, high-quality smart devices.”



The wearable features the Essential Mode and the Smart Mode. The watch can last up to 30 days in Essential Mode as made possible by the FSTN display. The Smart Mode uses OLED display, allowing the phone to last up two full days only. From Smart Mode, you can easily switch to the other mode to save power.

As with most Wear OS devices, this smartwatch offers access to the Google Play Store so you can download apps directly. The Google Assistant allows you to do other tasks and control other smart devices from the watch. With the NFC connectivity, you can use Google Pay, shop, and pay from your wrist.

The TicWatch Pro is of premium build quality and is IP68 water and dust-resistance. There’s also the standard health and fitness sensors: accelerometer, gyro, ambient light sensor, low latency off-body sensor, and a magnetic sensor. You can use several health and fitness apps available and even change the watch face. We won’t forget music streaming because it’s one of the best features.

When it comes to specs and other features, the TicWatch Pro sports a 1.39-inch OLED screen, 400 x 400 pixel resolution, FSTN display, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB storage, Bluetooth 4.2-inch WiFi, GPS/AGPS, and a 415mAh battery.