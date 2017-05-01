BlackBerry KEYOne is arriving soon. It’s already up for pre-order in Canada after being delayed a bit. The device takes advantage of the embedded fingerprint sensor in a keyboard and we initially called this as the BlackBerry Mercury by TCL. Tt’s definitelly giving QWERTY one more try and we’re expecting the phone will be officially out in the coming weeks.

BlackBerry has been publishing a number of videos about the BlackBerry Mercury aka the BlackBerry KEYOne since the CES 2017. The smartphone pioneer said that it is distinctly different. A little over a week ago, we got a glimpse of the BlackBerry KEYone Keyboard Shortcuts–up to 52 of them:

And then we were shown how to switch from an iPhone to the KEYone:

Although we’re really hoping to see how to just transfer from and old Android phone to the BlackBerry KeyOne…

…and not just how to change or add a Google account on the phone:

Before the BlackBerry KEYOne is released in the market, we’ll already know a lot of its new features like the camera…

..or some functions like how to take a screenshot…

…how to install a SIM card…

…how to set the BlackBerry KEYone convenience key…

…how to add or change an e-mail account…



…and how to maximize battery life on the BlackBerry KEYone.



One question has been answered already:



What do the three dots beneath an icon on the BlackBerry KEYone mean?

So the BlackBerry team has been really busy with the KEYOne. We just hope this phone will go beyond our expectations and it won’t be all hype.

SOURCE: BlackBerry Mobile