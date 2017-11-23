Black Friday RoundUp: OEMs, carriers vie for your cash and attention

It’s that time of the year again when various brands will try to tempt you into spending your (hopefully) hard-earned cash on their hardware and software by offering various discounts and deals. Yes, the digital evolution of the Black Friday phenomena is underway and this year, the usual suspects like carriers Verizon and T-Mobile and OEMs like Motorola and online retail giant Amazon try to come up with enticing offers for various consumer needs. Here is our round-up of some of the deals we’ve covered. Most of the deals also carry over until Cyber Monday, another made up retail “holiday” to get people shopping even more.

T-Mobile brings back their annual Buy One Get One promo and this time, you will get a free Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S8 when you buy a Galaxy S8 ($750) or Galaxy S8+ ($820). If you prefer LG devices, you also get the same offer for the purchase of an LG G6 ($500), LG V20 ($384), LG V30 ($800) and LG V30+ ($850). You can also get the devices on installment with minimal downpayment. The BOGO offer however is only for qualified customers.

Meanwhile if you’re on Verizon or you’re planning to shift to Verizon, you can get 50% off on premium devices like the Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Moto Z2 Force. You can get that discount if you’re subscribing to a new Verizon Unlimited plan, which starts at $40 per month. They’re also offering discounts on devices like Google Home, Google Daydream View, Fitbit trackers, and Nest smart household products.

If you feel like switching to smaller players, Cricket Wireless and U.S. Cellular are also offering something for new users. If an entry level device is what you need, you can get the ZTE Overture 3 for free simply by switching to one of their plans. They also offer small discounts for other devices like Samsung Galaxy Halo, Samsung Galaxy Amp Prime 2, and the LG Fortune. If you want more premium smartphones, U.S. Cellular, you can trade in your existing qualified devices to get a Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 8, LG G6, or Moto Z Force when you apply for their unlimited plan.

Motorola has a ton of devices that they want to get out of their warehouses. The Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z 2016 slashed $100 off their prices and are both now just $349.99, at least until Monday. They also have $60 off the Moto X4 ($329.99), $30 off the Moto G5 Plus 32GB and $70 off the 64GB variant. Plus if you’re thinking of getting more Moto Mods for your Moto Z device, you’ll get 25% off the ones available at their online store. You also get an additional 5% discount if you notice a banner urging you to check out already.

If it’s an Android TV platform you’re looking for, you need to take advantage of the NVIDIA Shield TV promo because we don’t think they’ll ever price it as low as this offer. You can get the media and entertainment hub and gaming console in one for just $149 on Black Friday. If you want to include a controller, you just add $20 to get the bundle. It’s normally priced at $199, so that’s still a good $30 off.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals are always something people look forward to. They haven’t announced much so far, but if it’s Fire tablets you’re looking for, then they have you covered. The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet gets a $30 discount and is now just $69.99 while the slightly bigger Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet Edition is at $89.99 from the original price of $129.99. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa will be available for just $99.99 from the original price of $149.99. We’ll be waiting for more announcements about deals for Echo and Kindle devices.

If it’s apps and games deals that you’re waiting for, Google has announced what you can look forward to in the Google Play Store Black Friday deals. Popular games that are usually too expensive for some will get an 80% discount, like LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin, or Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies. You also get discounted in-app purchases for most Homescapes and Gardenscapes games. For entertainment apps, new sign-ups for Google Play Music will get four months free subscription, Google Play Movies will give you one movie at 50% off and 25% off one TV season, while Google Play Books offers you a $5 credit for books priced at more than $5. Popular books and comic books will also be discounted starting November 23.