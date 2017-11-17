Woohoo! It’s that time of the year again when it’s alright to buy a lot because it’s Black Friday. If it’s not enough, there’s still Cyber Monday. In the next few days, we’re expecting similar announcements and more shopping deals. For this year, we’re starting with an announcement from T-Mobile. The Un-Carrier has just revealed several promos including a Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Deal offering a free Samsung Galaxy S8.

Black Friday deals start today November 17. If you buy a Galaxy S8 or S8+, you can get a free Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S8. This is only for qualified customers. Full retail price of the S8 is $750 while the bigger variant is $820. You can also get these phones on installment with minimal downpayment— $30 and $100 for the S8 and S8+ — each with $30 monthly fee for 24 months.

It’s the same with the newest LG premium flagship phones, you can get an LG G6 or LG V30 and get another phone for free. The LG G6 costs $500, LG V20 is $384, while the V30 costs $800 and the bigger LG V30+ is $850.

Installment plans require a downpayment of $20, $30, and $130 for the G6, V30, and V30+. The V20 doesn’t require any downpayment but month fees apply.

If you need a new speaker as a partner for your new phone, you can take advantage of the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 sold for only less than $100.

VIA: T-Mobile

