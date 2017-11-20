America’s biggest gadget holiday sale will be back at the end of November, and we totally understand if you’re looking for a great gadget deal. And you might just have it with the NVIDIA SHIELD TV, which will retail for a ridiculously low price of USD$149 when Black Friday rolls in.

To remind you, the NVIDIA SHIELD TV is NVIDIA’s popular Android TV platform which doubles as your media and entertainment hub, as well as an Android gaming console. With a powerful NVIDIA Tegra X1 octa-core chip and the 256-core NVIDIA Maxwell graphics chip, you can be sure that this device delivers. If you want 4K (ultra-high definition) playback for your 4K TV, this will give it to you and more.

The NVIDIA SHIELD TV features a lot of platforms that you can get media content from – Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Plex – you name it, the SHIELD TV can support it. Google Assistant integration was recently added, as well as support for HDR10 high dynamic range color (if your video source demands it).

On Black Friday, you will get the least expensive version of the SHIELD TV sold at USD$149 bundled with a remote. If you want to include a gaming controller as well, the bundle price is USD$169. Still, this is the lowest price the SHIELD TV has featured at, and you may well want to get this.

