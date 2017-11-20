This weekend, we’re certain you’ll go all crazy with Black Friday shopping. We’ve only featured T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals and now here are some offers from Amazon. Three Android tablets are now on sale on the website. All three are priced below a hundred dollars so we suggest you head on to Amazon now and grab the offer. Listed with new discounted prices are the following: Fire 7 Kids, Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet, and the Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet comes equipped with a 7-inch IPS display screen, 16GB onboard storage, kid-proof case (blue/pink/yellow), MicroSD card for memory expansion (256GB max), parental controls, Amazon Parent Dashboard with Discussion Cards, plus access to a wide array of content from apps to videos, movies, games, and books. More educational contents are also available from Disney, Nickelodeon, and PBS Kids.

Amazon also offers a 2-year worry-free guarantee with one year of FreeTime Unlimited access. This table is priced at $69.99 down fro the original $99.99. A bigger Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is also available with the same design but now with an 8-inch HD screen and 32GB built-in storage. Other specs are the same but this one costs $89.99 (from $129.99).

Even bigger is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet with Alexa. It comes in a 32GB or 64GB variant with a 10.1-inch screen with 1080p Full HD display, 1920 x 1200 resolution 2GB RAM, microSD slot, up to 1.8 GHz quad-core chipset, and a 10-hour battery life. Other features include Dolby Audio, stereo speakers, dual-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and Amazon-exclusive features like ASAP, Blue Shade, On Deck, FreeTime Parental Controls, and X-Ray.

Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the unlimited access to books, songs, TV episodes, magazines, and movies.

