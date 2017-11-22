You’re probably busy right now with all the craziness that comes with Thanksgiving tomorrow but don’t worry, after all the festivities, there’s Black Friday. Shopping after a night of catching up with the whole family is something to look forward to especially now that you don’t have to go out of the house and fall in line or camp out of your favorite stores. Thank heavens for online shopping.

So far, we know about T-Mobile’s Buy One, Get One deals, the discounted NVIDIA SHIELD TV, and those low-priced Fire tablets on Amazon. If you’re not up to getting new gadgets, you can spend your dollars on new apps, music, games, books, movies, or TV shows.

Google has just announced its Play Store holiday deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Big discounts will be offered for paid games. Some of the more popular premium games will be ready for up to 80% discount. You may want to get the LEGO Jurassic World, LEGO Ninjago: Shadow of Ronin, or Call of Duty: Black Ops Zombies. In-app purchases on most Homescapes and Gardenscapes games are also offered with discounts.

You can sign up for Google Play Music to get four months of subscription for free. Subscription to Colorfy is now at 50%. It’s the same with movies. Pay for one movie to watch at 50% and get 25% off one TV season for whatever show right after Cyber Monday (November 23). On November 25, any movie for rent is at 99 cents.

For the bookworms, you can use a $5 credit from Google towards any book worth over $5. Beginning the 23rd of November, popular titles will also be discounted. Comic books will be on sale on the 25th.

SOURCE: The Keyword