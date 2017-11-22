Who says you have to wait until Friday to start shopping for gadget deals online? Verizon is going live a day ahead for their various Black Friday deals, which include offering premium phones like the Galaxy Note 8 and Google Pixel 2 at 50% off for new unlimited subscription deals. They’re also offering discounts on various accessories like smart speakers, fitness trackers, Bluetooth speakers and other smart products. You better prepare your credit cards and/or wallets as these deals will only be available for the next few days.

If you’re subscribing to a new Verizon unlimited plan, you will be able to get 50% off the Google Pixel 2, Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and Moto Z2 Force. You don’t even need to trade-in your old phone to get this discount. You can also get the new Ellipsis 10 HD, a Verizon-exclusive tablet for just $29.99 to be included in your two-year agreement.

Aside from these phones and tablets, there are also other Black Friday deals from Verizon, like saving $50 on your Google Home ($79.99) or $20 off the Google Home Mini ($29.99) or $15 off a Chromecast Ultra ($54.99). You can also get a Google Daydream View for just $79.99. There are also select Android smartphones that you can get at $100 off on device payment if they have a retail value of $400 and more, if you’re subscribing to Verizon Unlimited.

If your resolution is to be more fit next year, you can get $50 off Fitbit trackers like Fitbit Alta HR ($99.99), Fitbit Charge 2 ($99.99) and Fitbit Blaze ($149.99). If you’re looking for Bluetooth speakers, you can get discounts on the UE BOOM 2 (was $199.99, now $99.99), the UE MEGABOOM (was $299.99, now $179.99) and speakers from JBL, including the JBL Charge 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker (was $149.99, now $89.99). Even IoT products are included in the deals, with the Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm (was $119.99, now $99.99), Nest Cam Wi-Fi video camera (was $199.99, now $139.99) and Nest Cam IQ (was $299.99, now $249.99).

All of these deals will go live online on Thursday, November 23 and at their stores by Black Friday. Some deals will be available until Monday, November 27.

SOURCE: Verizon