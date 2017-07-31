The ASUS ZenFone 4 was first spotted in January at TENAA. The ZenFone 4 Max then showed up in Asus’ official website but was immediately taken down. It was eventually launched in Russia officially a few months later. IWe know new ZenFone 4 variants are already being prepped for launch—all five of them. And over a week ago, the ZenFone 4’s dual camera technology was teased and we have a feeling another announcement will be made soon if not, leaked from China.

The newest leak we have is for the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro which shows a dual rear camera setup. There is no confirmation by the Taiwanese tech giant but the camera system may have 21MP sensors and 2X zoom. As for the other phone specs, the device may have 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 processor by Qualcomm, 64GB onboard storage, microSD card slot, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. With model number ASUS_Z01GS, we’re expecting this new-gen ZenFone device to be introduced next month. Rumor has it it will be tomorrow, August 1, although details are really vague at the moment.

Aside from the ZenFone 4 Pro and the ZenFone 4 Max, ASUS also expected to reveal the entry-level ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Selfie, and ZenFone 4 Zoom. Let’s just wait and see.

VIA: PhoneArena