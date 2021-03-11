ASUS has finally and officially unveiled its latest gaming phone. The ASUS ROG Phone 5 comes in three variants. Expect to see the many similarities and differences among these three models: the standard ASUS ROG Phone 5, ASUS ROG Phone 5 Pro, and the ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate. This announcement of three versions comes as a surprise although the ROG Phone 3 had the Stix Edition. The regular ROG Phone version is already expensive at about $1,000 so we know the specs and features are premium to warrant that high price.

The phones have a number of similarities. All three are equipped with the following: a 6.78-inch screen with 2448 x 1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, triple rear camera system (64MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 5MP macro), 24MP selfie camera, and a 6000mAh battery. They run Android 11 OS out of the box already.

The gaming phones differ in RAM. The regular ASUS ROG Phone 5 only has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Pro variant has twice the power 16GB of RAM. The Ultimate runs on 18GB RAM as previously mentioned. Interestingly, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 can be customized with 12GB or 16GB.

The base storage is 256GB and can go up to 512GB for the ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate and Pro models. The two more expensive models will also feature ROG Vision rear matrix display. It Is the OLED display on the rear that allows preview for any information you want to show. The regular ROG Phone 5 only has the monochrome version.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Specs

The ROG Phone 5 series offers 5G connectivity. As described, other features include GameCool 5 cooling system, Armoury Crate performance manager, 300 Hz touch sampling rate, ultra-low touch latency, 65-watt HyperCharge adapter, and AirTrigger 5 control system. For excellent audio experience, the GameFX audio system has been enhanced.

Now let’s talk about pricing. They’re not cheap, definitely. The ASUS ROG Phone 5 is priced at €799 which is about $953. It will be ready before March ends.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 Pro costs €1,199 ($1,430) and will be ready by April. Meanwhile, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 Ultimate is €1,299 ($1,550) and will be available in May.

When it comes to color options, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 can be had in either Storm White or Phantom Black. The Pro variant is ready in glossy black. The ROG Phone 5 Ultimate only comes in white.