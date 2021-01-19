Asus had recently shared an image of its forthcoming gaming-centric smartphone in the ROG series on Weibo. A day later, we now have a fresh look at the phone back panel. Reportedly, these live images of the gaming phone are suggestive of the upcoming Asus phone which in most likeliness would continue the moniker from the last ROG Phone 3 and be called the ROG Phone 4. But there have been hints, like in these leaked images, that the phone could skip the number 4 and would be called the ROG Phone 5 instead.

Whatever the name – a new ROG gaming smartphone is in the works and in all likeliness is going to drop soon. The gaming phone is expected to release in the first quarter of 2021. The leaked images of the unannounced ROG Phone back panel were again leaked on Weibo, but this one doesn’t have a reliable source to back up the claim.

Advisably, the leaked images should be accepted with a grain of salt, since there is no authenticity of it yet. That said, images show the back of the phone imprinted with 05 which could be suggestive of the phone being a ROG Phone 5 (instead of ROG Phone 4).

Moreover, in the center of the back, you’ll see a slating white strip, which reportedly wouldn’t light up when the smartphone is working. Interestingly, there is a red button on the bottom left of the back panel, which could be some sort of a button to activate the gaming mode.

For the specifications, the forthcoming Asus ROG Phone is likely to be a bezel-less display phone powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor. It may feature a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It could come with a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and have a triple-camera setup on the back, led by a 64MP primary lens.