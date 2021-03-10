ASUS is set to launch a new gaming phone. It has yet to be officially announcement but the device has already hit DxOMark last month. It was only an audio review and based on the good grades and favorable review, the phone will be powerful. A number of details have also surfaced ever since the CES 2021 Innovation Awards in January. We’ve started anticipating for that bezel-less display, 65W fast charging, and 18GB of RAM. Of course, we’re taking things with a pinch of salt.

The latest we have is this set of official renders as shared by young tech enthusiast Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24). He posted images of the ASUS ROG Phone 5 in two colors: white and black.

It’s the first time we’re seeing a white ASUS ROG gaming phone. There is no telling though if this one will be available in India. That’s what our source wants since he prefers this over the black.

The ASUS ROG Phone 5 official renders show us ASUS has maintained the cool look. It also comes with an AeroActive Cooler 5 to keep the device cool even during those long, intense gaming sessions.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Specs

The phone definitely looks cool in both colors. The black looks rugged while the white looks a bit classy. The gaming phone is said to come with a secondary display on the rear similar to what the ASUS G14/G15 laptop has.

We believe this gaming smartphone will be extreme. The idea of an 18GB variant alone is enough to convince us. So far, we also now it will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, minimum of 12GB of RAM, 128GB built-in storage, and a 6000mAh battery. The device will feature a 6.7 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate. A 16GB RAM with 256GB storage may also be available.