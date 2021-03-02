A new gaming phone from ASUS is expected to be unveiled very soon. Believe it or not, the ASUS ROG Phone 5. The Taiwanese tech giant is jumping from ROG Phone 3 to ROG Phone 4. It’s mainly because the number ‘4’ is an unlucky number in Chinese. And so we’re anticipating for the ASUS ROG Phone 5. The phone has actually appeared on TENAA already. It’s been shown off and made its way to DxOMark a couple of weeks ago but only for the audio review. The gaming phone got good grades for its audio features.

What we discovered interesting recently is that an 18GB RAM variant has hit Geekbench. Could ASUS be working on a more powerful model? The highest we have seen is 16GB RAM on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and the ASUS ROG Phone 3 so 18 sounds better. Pre-orders are also said to be open now on JD.com so there is probably truth to this information.

ASUS ROG Phone 5 Details

An ASUS ROG Phone 5 with 18GB RAM is expected to be more powerful than ever. It is said to launch this coming March 10 in India and other key markets. The phone will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 18GB RAM. On Geekbench, it received single-core and multi-core scores if 1113 and 3468, respectively.

The Android 11-powered ASUS ROG Phone 3 is also mentioned to come with a 6.7 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, 12GB RAM (minimum), 128GB onboard storage, and a 6000 mAh battery. There will also be a 16GB RAM with 256GB memory. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, Snapdragon 888 chipset, and up to 144Hz refresh rate.