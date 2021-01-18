ROG Phone 3 made its debut last year and was mentioned in many best gaming smartphone roundups. The best-in-class gaming phone may soon see a successor in alleged ROG Phone 4, which made an appearance in a teaser image posted on Weibo. If the image is anything to go by, the phone could be a bezel-less device that could make its debut in the first quarter of 2021.

Going by the image posted by Asus and first spotted by GizChina on Weibo, the ROG Phone 4 is already in development and could debut real soon. If that happens, it would allegedly be a move to counter the dominance of Xiaomi sub-brand Black Shark.

Black Shark has already revealed a glimpse of the upcoming Black Shark 4 smartphone, which has reportedly managed to record AnTuTu benchmark scores of 788,505. A feat that will be challenging for many upcoming devices to match. How will the ROG Phone 4 stand against such high scores is something time would tell, but the road is not going to be easy for sure.

Asus has already promised an upgraded experience for gaming possibilities in the next handset and ROG Phone 4 could be poised to do so. The phone is expected to notch up the screen refresh rate to 144Hz, though a limited work around the display is expected.

For power, the upcoming ROG Phone is likely to feature Snapdragon 888 under the hood and 6,000mAh battery. Reportedly, Asus could unleash a slew of accessories to accompany the ROG Phone 4 when it is finally launched in the market. Unfortunately, there is nothing much known about the phone at this point in time, but considering the gaming phone is going to launch soon, we can expect more news and rumors soon.