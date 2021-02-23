ASUS Republic of Gamers’ Phones have been reckoned the best gaming phones out there. Following the success of three previous editions, the brand is now all geared up to launch the fourth edition of the ROG Phone, which will officially be called the ASUS ROG Phone 5. Gaming mobile phone is expected to launch on March 10, but before we see it officially, DxOMark has gotten hands on a production unit and has put it through rigorous audio review, which gives a good idea of what to expect from the upcoming phone in this department.

According to DxOMark the unannounced ROG Phone 5 comes with four microphones and symmetrical dual front-facing speakers, which were put to test. The performance of the built-in microphones and the two speakers were tested for sound recording and audio playback ability.

Interestingly for a gaming smartphone, the ROG Phone 5 topped the DxOMark review with top grades. The phone came out with an overall score of 79 which puts the ROG Phone 5 on top of the charts well beyond the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, which has a total audio score of 76.

The pictures of the handset further substantiate the rumors about ROG Phone 5 having a triple camera setup on the back. The phone is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC and it will reintroduce the 3.5mm headphone jack, which was missing in the predecessor.

From how it appears, the handset is likely to feature a secondary LCD or LED matrix display on the back. The purpose is unclear but there are assumptions that it could be used to display notifications and have some touch controls for gaming. On the front, the ROG Phone 5 will have an FHD+ Super AMOLED screen supporting 144Hz refresh rate and draw juice from a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.