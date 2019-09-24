The ASUS ROG Phone 2 was first mentioned back in June that it would offer a 120Hz display experience. That sounded like an exciting new feature that we know avid mobile gamers will love. We noted that it could use the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and would run up to 12GB of RAM. Those are really powerful specs. The ASUS ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition was unveiled during the IFA 2019 in Berlin but had to wait for some time before the gaming phone would reach the United States.

The ASUS ROG Phone 2 has arrived with 120Hz screen so you can enjoy the titles in the list of games that run 60fps to 120fps. The Ultimate Edition that was presented earlier is really powerful. The 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU are real as listed on several product listings of the ASUS ROG Phone II in the US.

The gaming phone that can offer a 120Hz display experience can now be purchased in the United States straight from ASUS.com, B&H Photo, and Mobile Advance. The ASUS phone offered on all three stores is offered unlocked. Pricing is set at $899 which is premium already but still not as high as those from Samsung, Huawei, or Apple.

Item is still for pre-order on B&H but is now available on Mobile Advance. The ASUS Store can also ship the ROG Phone 2 immediately. You can even get it at $75 per month for one whole year.

To review, the ASUS ROG Phone 2 comes with a large 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with 2340 x 1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 2.96GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 512GB Storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 6000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0, side-mounted USB-C, 3.5mm port, and Dual Nano SIM slots. There is a dual rear camera system that consists of 48MP and 13MP wide-angle shooters which are complemented by a 24MP selfie camera. For an enhanced gaming experience, there is the ROG GameCool 3D vapor-chamber cooling system and programmable ultrasonic AirTrigger touch sensors.