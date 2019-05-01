The rise of Android TV began as early as year 2010. We first featured the platform almost a decade ago when it was spotted in Australia and as DIY Kit at CES. It wasn’t standardized then but we remember Google aiming to offer an online TV service. Philips finally introduced TVs powered by Android. Google continued to develop the system. We’ve got our Android TV hands-on in the early days and soon, Android TV apps were released. One of the early Android TV apps we remember was Netflix.

After the Netflix for Android TV, other companies followed. There’s also the Android TV Launcher and Google Search app.

Many brands got excited about Android TV so it’s integrated with a number of products and services. In 2015, we noted Android was in full throttle. The idea of Google TV became dead.

More apps were coming to Android TV and through the years, the Play Store has listed some 5,000 Android TV apps. The number is impressive because the number last year was only at 3,000 around the same time. Thanks to the numerous cable boxes and smart TVs that are including the Android TV platform.

A Google exec said there are “tens of millions of users” of Android TV. It only makes sense that OEMs, brands, and developers respond to the demand.

Google is working very hard on Android TV. Developers have been working on new mobile apps but not all are quality apps. Some of those we’ve tried in the past are even gone. Interestingly, Google and Amazon’s partnership and settlement recently may bring more to the platform.

The tech giant still needs to work harder on Android TV. Support isn’t as comprehensive yet as with the Android mobile division. There aren’t many Android TV games available yet as most apps are video apps but TV gaming has potential.