Android 9 Pie is being served to more Nokia smartphones. The HMD Global-owned phone brand will be releasing Android 9.0 to the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and the Nokia 8 (2017). The Nokia 6.1 phone is also now ready to receive the upgrade with some AI features, improvement in speed, and enhancements like the integration of Google Lens. Only the Nokia 6.1 was first said to receive the Pie but when asked if the other Nokia phones would get it, Juho Sarvikas said they will also get the same dessert.

Android 9 Pie is ready for the Nokia 6.1. Expect it to be faster and smarter. As for the other models, they will get it in time–just not right now or not at the same time.

Android Pie is rolling out to Nokia 6.1 devices as we noted earlier and after spending some time at the Nokia Beta Labs. We’re assuming this one includes the hide notch option coming back.

The Nokia 3 last received a stable Oreo update while the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 received the official Android 8.0 Oreo OS update last January.

Nokia 8 (2017) also received Android 8.1 Oreo OS back in February. These devices should be ready to receive Android Pie once available so anticipate to hear related announcements in the coming weeks and months.