It’s true that Nokia is always on time when it comes to releasing security patches and software updates. More than two weeks ago, the Android 8.1 Oreo beta version started to roll out for the Nokia 8 flagship phone. This was after months of the Nokia 8 beta labs being completed. However, instead of Android 8.0, Nokia decided to introduce Android 8.1. This is better because it means it is the most recent and updated Oreo version.

It was Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, who shared this bit of information. Android Oreo 8.1 rolling out on Nokia 8 is the sweetest Android for the flagship smartphone to date. Before this, the Nokia 6, Nokia 7, and the Nokia 5 phones received the cookie update with several improvements. One notable change is the enhanced camera app. Next phone to receive such OS update is the Nokia 3 and Nokia 2.

As we shared with you before, the Android 8.1 will offer new features. One example is the “hamburger emoji fix with cheese now on top of the patty”. Expect several more enhancements, new features, plus bug fixes.

If you may remember, Nokia opened the beta labs program for each Android phone. Most received Android 8.0 but the Nokia 2 and this Nokia 8 are getting Android 8.1 already.

SOURCE: Juho Sarvikas